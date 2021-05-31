Sign up
Photo 3914
A perfect half and half
Have you ever seen a hosta plant leaf like this one. I haven't. this isn't a new plant, we have it for years already. glad I saw it in time for the half and half.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
4
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6552
photos
99
followers
119
following
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3909
3910
3911
1776
3912
3913
1777
3914
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
30th May 2021 2:44pm
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
mayhalf2021
,
hosta-plant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't nature wonderful - great for half and half !
May 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh so lovely!
May 31st, 2021
moni kozi
That's very cool
May 31st, 2021
Kate
ace
Good spotting.
May 31st, 2021
