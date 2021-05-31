Previous
A perfect half and half by bruni
A perfect half and half

Have you ever seen a hosta plant leaf like this one. I haven't. this isn't a new plant, we have it for years already. glad I saw it in time for the half and half.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't nature wonderful - great for half and half !
May 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh so lovely!
May 31st, 2021  
moni kozi
That's very cool
May 31st, 2021  
Kate ace
Good spotting.
May 31st, 2021  
