Come and enjoy

Looks very inviting. we often see home made or maybe school made little birdfeeders in the trees or isn't it for birds. this one, we saw in the woods in the park Grace and I often visit located in Newmarket.



Throughout the months we seen school classes walking in these woods learning about nature. the track of land has many entrances from subdivisions in the immediate area which is so convenient for school close by.

we even seen kids in the winter month all bundled up racing through the trees and having fun.