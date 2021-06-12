Previous
Come and enjoy by bruni
Photo 3925

Come and enjoy

Looks very inviting. we often see home made or maybe school made little birdfeeders in the trees or isn't it for birds. this one, we saw in the woods in the park Grace and I often visit located in Newmarket.

Throughout the months we seen school classes walking in these woods learning about nature. the track of land has many entrances from subdivisions in the immediate area which is so convenient for school close by.
we even seen kids in the winter month all bundled up racing through the trees and having fun.
bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
moni kozi
So nice!
June 12th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
June 12th, 2021  
Bep
So beautiful!
June 12th, 2021  
