Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3940
The proud Dad
Mom had some T-shirts made for her husband and little Carmen. they read Drinking Buddies.
Everyone on Fathers Day thought it was cute.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6588
photos
98
followers
117
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
Latest from all albums
3936
3937
1784
3938
1785
3939
1786
3940
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
26th June 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
drinking
,
carmen
,
buddies
,
pics_by_bruni
Lin
ace
Adorable
June 27th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Cute
June 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close