The proud Dad by bruni
The proud Dad

Mom had some T-shirts made for her husband and little Carmen. they read Drinking Buddies.
Everyone on Fathers Day thought it was cute.
bruni

@bruni
Lin ace
Adorable
June 27th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Cute
June 27th, 2021  
