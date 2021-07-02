Previous
What have we here - maybe a wooden flower by bruni
What have we here - maybe a wooden flower

Tomorrow I'll start a small mini series of pictures I took in an English garden, but more tomorrow.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

bruni

Esther Rosenberg
Cool patterns, looking forward to your mini series Bruni.
July 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Great patterns and textures!
July 2nd, 2021  
