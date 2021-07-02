Sign up
Photo 3945
What have we here - maybe a wooden flower
Tomorrow I'll start a small mini series of pictures I took in an English garden, but more tomorrow.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th June 2021 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pcs_by_bruni
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cool patterns, looking forward to your mini series Bruni.
July 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great patterns and textures!
July 2nd, 2021
