Previous
Next
Poinsettia leaf by bruni
Photo 3960

Poinsettia leaf

Our poinsettia is still holding on to some of its leaves. found this one all curled up.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1084% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise