Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3960
Poinsettia leaf
Our poinsettia is still holding on to some of its leaves. found this one all curled up.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6613
photos
97
followers
117
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
Latest from all albums
3955
3956
3957
3958
1790
3959
1791
3960
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
13th July 2021 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
poinsettia
,
pics_by_bruni
,
plantpower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close