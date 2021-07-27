Sign up
Photo 3970
Another tree picture.
All the renovations are done. now I've to clean up and then start washing all the windows. oh boy is that a job. so I'll be busy for another day or two. we like to get an ad in as soon as possible. hope we find some nice people to rent the unit.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and textures.
July 27th, 2021
