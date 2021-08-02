Previous
Next
Retaining wall garden by bruni
Photo 3976

Retaining wall garden

We have a filler here, a part of the retaining wall garden. the picture is from June 22nd of this year. hope you like it.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1089% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely and colourful !
August 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty.
August 4th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful garden of flowers.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise