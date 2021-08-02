Sign up
Photo 3976
Retaining wall garden
We have a filler here, a part of the retaining wall garden. the picture is from June 22nd of this year. hope you like it.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
3
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6633
photos
93
followers
114
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
22nd June 2021 12:56pm
Tags
flowers
,
pics_by_bruni
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely and colourful !
August 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Very pretty.
August 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful garden of flowers.
August 4th, 2021
