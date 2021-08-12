Previous
Flower stand by bruni
Flower stand

While in Edwards Botanical Garden in Toronto this flower stand caught my eye.
12th August 2021

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Mickey Anderson
Very nice with the greenery in the background!
August 12th, 2021  
