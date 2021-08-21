Previous
Next
Tree covered with ivy by bruni
Photo 3994

Tree covered with ivy

Grace noticed ivy climbing up this tree and along the branches. never noticed before and we're right there every time we visit Edwards Garden.
right next to the tree is the snack bar and also the washroom facilities.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1094% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That ivy sure is doing well, lovely shot.
August 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise