This is the closes I ever got to a whale. by bruni
Photo 4157

This is the closes I ever got to a whale.

We hired a boat for sightseeing
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Diana ace
That is such an amazing sight, wonderful to get so close.
February 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great experience.
February 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw - stunning sight !
February 5th, 2022  
