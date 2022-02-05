Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4157
This is the closes I ever got to a whale.
We hired a boat for sightseeing
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6837
photos
91
followers
112
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX4200 DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
18th January 2003 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That is such an amazing sight, wonderful to get so close.
February 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great experience.
February 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw - stunning sight !
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close