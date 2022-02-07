Sign up
Photo 4159
Cabo San Lucas - Vacation 2003
My computer is on the blink. Hans is trying to fix it and so I'm using his. I can't do any editing, but I think think this picture sooc is ok as it is.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6839
photos
91
followers
112
following
10
5
365
KODAK CX4200 DIGITAL CAMERA
22nd January 2003 7:44pm
mexico
,
club
,
yacht
,
pics_by_bruni
,
cabo-san_lucas
Harry J Benson
ace
Makes one think of warmer climes
February 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Looks very warm! Here it is cold and damp.
February 7th, 2022
Kate
ace
We had a vacation there once. It is beautiful and the harbor seemed well protected from storms.
February 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great harbor shot
February 7th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
February 7th, 2022
