Previous
Next
Cabo San Lucas - Vacation 2003 by bruni
Photo 4159

Cabo San Lucas - Vacation 2003

My computer is on the blink. Hans is trying to fix it and so I'm using his. I can't do any editing, but I think think this picture sooc is ok as it is.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Makes one think of warmer climes
February 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Looks very warm! Here it is cold and damp.
February 7th, 2022  
Kate ace
We had a vacation there once. It is beautiful and the harbor seemed well protected from storms.
February 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great harbor shot
February 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise