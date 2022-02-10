Previous
Sunset by bruni
Photo 4162

Sunset

Here you see a cruise liner departing for the next port of call. this will be my last picture of Cabo San Lucas 2003. there're some more in my 2005 folder.
bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
What a magnificent sunset, beautiful with the cruise liner.
February 10th, 2022  
Nice colourful sea and sky
February 10th, 2022  
