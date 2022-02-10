Sign up
Photo 4162
Sunset
Here you see a cruise liner departing for the next port of call. this will be my last picture of Cabo San Lucas 2003. there're some more in my 2005 folder.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
2
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6842
photos
91
followers
112
following
1140% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX4200 DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
23rd January 2003 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cabo-san-lucas
,
mexico.
,
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
What a magnificent sunset, beautiful with the cruise liner.
February 10th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice colourful sea and sky
February 10th, 2022
