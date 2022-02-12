Sign up
Pelicans hoping for a free meal
Selling fresh caught fish out of his cooler,
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6844
photos
91
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX4200 DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
4th January 2002 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mexico
,
2005
,
cabo-san-lucas
,
pics_by_bruni
,
vacationing
