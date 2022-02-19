Previous
Next
Cleaning lady and Hubby by bruni
Photo 4171

Cleaning lady and Hubby

Hans is an early riser and goes for a walk or in this case went shopping while I like to sleep in.

19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley B
Nicely captured scene, including a helpful Hubby.
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise