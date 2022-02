Cliff diver

I'm back to the vacation pictures Acapulco 2007.

In the next few days I'll tell you about the cliff divers, today I'm short on time as we get ready to drive to Bobcaygeon, Ontario to visit our grandson's family. his sweet little daughter is 10 month old by now and we haven't seen her for months with this darn covid.

Thanks for your visits, comments and favorites. always so much appreciated.