Photo 4178
What is this on my nose
Back to reality although it's already 7 days passed, it's still white outside. we had new snow and I ask myself, will it ever end it's dragging it
it's tail (winter that is). almost another 3 weeks to Spring.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6860
photos
91
followers
113
following
1144% complete
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
19th February 2022 11:14am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-127
365 Project
