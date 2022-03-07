Sign up
Photo 4187
Sunset
Back to vacation pictures of 2007 Acapulco, Mexico.
I took this picture from our condo.
After the terrible wind storm last night which melted some of the snow, we woke up to more snow.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6871
photos
93
followers
113
following
1147% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX7430 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
7th January 2007 7:40pm
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
vacation
,
2007
,
acapulco
,
pics_by_bruni
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with a gorgeous looking sky.
March 7th, 2022
