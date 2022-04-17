Previous
Spring has sprung - lovely miniature daffodils by bruni
Spring has sprung - lovely miniature daffodils

I took this picture yesterday and this morning they were covered in snow. yes, it snowed overnight once again.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
moni kozi ace
Oh, so warm and lovely. Luckily they are very resilient.
April 17th, 2022  
