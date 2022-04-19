Previous
Next
A picture of my sink baubles by bruni
Photo 4226

A picture of my sink baubles

I love looking at the baubles in the sink when soaking backed on dishes. I give mine a good soaking before they got in the dishwasher.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise