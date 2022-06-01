Sign up
Photo 4258
Poor birdie flew against a window..
We found this little baby sparrow on our deck. he was just a little dopey. not to worry as he flew soon after into a tree.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st June 2022 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
baby-bird
,
pics_by_bruni
