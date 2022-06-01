Previous
Poor birdie flew against a window.. by bruni
Poor birdie flew against a window..

We found this little baby sparrow on our deck. he was just a little dopey. not to worry as he flew soon after into a tree.
1st June 2022

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
