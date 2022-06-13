Previous
It does not require a reason by bruni
Photo 4269

It does not require a reason

Often, when my husband surprise me with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and I ask him what the occasion is, he says do I need a reason.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
