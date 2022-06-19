Sign up
Photo 4273
On our way to Father's Day Celebration
We're invited by our son's family for a Fathers Day get together. so on our way we are now to Bobcaygeon, Ontario.
HAPPY FATHER'S DAY
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6964
photos
92
followers
112
following
1170% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
18th June 2022 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
pics_by_bruni
