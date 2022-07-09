Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4285
Who has the right of way
A gaggle of geese blocking the road way entrance/exit to our Canadian Tire Gas Bar.
As you see here, the car is passing them on the wrong side. glad there wasn't any traffic at the moment.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6976
photos
91
followers
111
following
1173% complete
View this month »
4278
4279
4280
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
4th July 2022 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
pcs_by_bruni
,
gaggle-of-geese
,
sixws-132
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close