Who has the right of way by bruni
Who has the right of way

A gaggle of geese blocking the road way entrance/exit to our Canadian Tire Gas Bar.

As you see here, the car is passing them on the wrong side. glad there wasn't any traffic at the moment.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
