Another one of those tree fungi by bruni
Another one of those tree fungi

Yes, this is another fungus, same tree of which I posted a few already.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a funky shape. Great close up.
July 23rd, 2022  
