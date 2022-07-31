Sign up
Photo 4302
Outdoor swimming pool
Freibad Eschbachtal is the oldest facility in Germany. It features a racing pool, a jumping pool with tower, swimming pool and also a pool for the children.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6993
photos
91
followers
110
following
1178% complete
4295
4296
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
31st July 2022 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pools
,
pics_by_bruni
365 Project
close