Photo 4338
What have we here
An oldie from September 30, 2017.
I'm sorting out some of my old files and came across this one,
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7033
photos
89
followers
103
following
Tags
pics_by_bruni
Susan Wakely
ace
This is intriguing.
September 7th, 2022
