Photo 4345
Flowers
I don't know the name of the flowers so I call them Tobacco plants. our next door neighbor planted them on the invisible border between their and our side yard.
The first picture shows three windows from our office-computer room.
The second one shows an overhang and kitchen window.
The third picture is of our upstairs bedroom.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7040
photos
88
followers
102
following
1190% complete
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
17th September 2022 9:04am
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
flower-collage
Diana
ace
They are beautiful and look like Canna's to me Bruni. A lovely collage.
September 17th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 17th, 2022
