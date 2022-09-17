Previous
Next
Flowers by bruni
Photo 4345

Flowers

I don't know the name of the flowers so I call them Tobacco plants. our next door neighbor planted them on the invisible border between their and our side yard.

The first picture shows three windows from our office-computer room.
The second one shows an overhang and kitchen window.
The third picture is of our upstairs bedroom.

17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are beautiful and look like Canna's to me Bruni. A lovely collage.
September 17th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise