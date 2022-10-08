Previous
A medley of beautiful autumn colors by bruni
Photo 4365

A medley of beautiful autumn colors

An early posting bc we'll be heading to a family Thanksgiving this weekend.
.
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate coming Monday.

Another picture from across the ravine.
bruni

bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
