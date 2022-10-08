Sign up
Photo 4365
A medley of beautiful autumn colors
An early posting bc we'll be heading to a family Thanksgiving this weekend.
.
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate coming Monday.
Another picture from across the ravine.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7059
photos
87
followers
99
following
1195% complete
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
5th October 2022 1:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
sunshine
,
ravine
,
autumn-colors
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-134
