A visit to Toronto's Edwards Gardens

Some information regarding Edwards Garden and Botanical Garden in Toronto:

Edwards Garden offers an array of 17 award-winning themed gardens spanning nearly four acres, designed to educate and inspire.

You'll also find a complete range of innovative indoor and outdoor learning experiences for all ages including programs, garden tours, nature day camps, organic farmers' market and an extensive horticultural library; LEED Silver Certified Building with an energy-efficient sloping green roof and award-winning ecologically conscious design; rental facilities; garden shop and seasonal cafe.

