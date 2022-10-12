Previous
Next
A visit to Toronto's Edwards Gardens by bruni
Photo 4369

A visit to Toronto's Edwards Gardens

Some information regarding Edwards Garden and Botanical Garden in Toronto:
Edwards Garden offers an array of 17 award-winning themed gardens spanning nearly four acres, designed to educate and inspire.
You'll also find a complete range of innovative indoor and outdoor learning experiences for all ages including programs, garden tours, nature day camps, organic farmers' market and an extensive horticultural library; LEED Silver Certified Building with an energy-efficient sloping green roof and award-winning ecologically conscious design; rental facilities; garden shop and seasonal cafe.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise