Previous
Next
A gaggle of geese by bruni
Photo 4393

A gaggle of geese

A leisurely drive along Lake Drive towards Sutton, next town north of us.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of them.
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise