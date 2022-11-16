Sign up
Photo 4400
Good morning to my friends and followers
Well, it looks like winter is really here. I took this picture through the upstairs bedroom window facing our neighbor's backyard. the roof you see is from his toolshed.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7100
photos
87
followers
99
following
8
3
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
16th November 2022 9:17am
Tags
ppics_by_bruni
,
winter-22.
,
snow-on-hydrangeas
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! but it does look pretty!!!!
November 16th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Ohhh my!!!!!!!
November 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful snow scene!
November 16th, 2022
