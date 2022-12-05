Previous
Steps from the lake by bruni
Photo 4414

Steps from the lake

It's going on 6pm and the sun gets lower and lower. we're having 3 degree Celsius. better than minuses like we had the other days.
Our house is the fifth on this road.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details

