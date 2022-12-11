Sign up
Photo 4421
One day closer to Christmas
Hans and I love listening to German Christmas music at this time of the year. some of them are vedios where we saw pictures flashing by. I stopped the video at every picture and took a picture of it.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7123
photos
86
followers
99
following
1211% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2022 12:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
collage
,
pics_by_bruni
,
christmas22
,
video-pictures
