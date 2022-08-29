Previous
Next
Gymea Lily by bugsy365
29 / 365

Gymea Lily

Endemic to coastal areas of New South Wales near Sydney. It has sword-like leaves more than 1 metre long and it grows a flower spike up to 6 metres high
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Heather Colgate

@bugsy365
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise