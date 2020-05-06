Previous
Next
Gold Badge by bulldog
Photo 2307

Gold Badge

I won a gold badge for taking part in one of the Walk1000Miles challenges.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

📸 Bulldog 📷

ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise ace
That's great! I think I saw you in Country Walking mag recently?!!
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise