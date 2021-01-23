Previous
Water Mill 1 by bulldog
Photo 2343

Water Mill 1

This is Pann Mill in High Wycombe, a working water mill (sometimes) and although I have lived near here for over 20 years, this is the first time I have taken time to visit it.

23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

📸 Bulldog 📷

Photo Details

