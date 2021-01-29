Previous
What Are You Looking At by bulldog
Photo 2349

What Are You Looking At

Lovely to see these dear deer on my walk today although upsetting to see they have both suffered damage from something.

Oh Dear & Oh Dear Oh Deer
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

📸 Bulldog 📷

@bulldog
Photo Details

