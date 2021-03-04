Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2383
Completed Candle Sticks
Originaly turned in Jan, I have just got round to staining and then finishing these candles sticks.
Original Post:
http://365project.org/bulldog/365/2021-01-30
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
3541
photos
109
followers
135
following
652% complete
View this month »
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily Photos
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
4th March 2021 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
faces
,
negative
,
space
,
turned
,
heads
,
tealight
,
negativespace
,
holders
,
offset
,
negative-space
,
bulldogs-turning
JackieR
ace
The face profiles one is soooo vlever
March 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close