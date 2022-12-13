Previous
Frozen. by bvh
10 / 365

Frozen.

It's a bit cold outside. Christal on the roofwindow.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Bart

@bvh
Hello all, I am an amateur photographer who would like to show beautiful pictures from my everyday surroundings. I live in "Middelburg" the Netherlands, capital of the...
