Previous
Next
DTI. by bybri
12 / 365

DTI.

Rooting around in the junk box again for idea's, and came across this old measuring instrument,
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Bri

@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd a project a go and what better then 365. I haven't taken a shot in years and...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise