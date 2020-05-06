Previous
Heron by bybri
44 / 365

Heron

I am lucky that my home fronts the Grand Union Canal, I looked out the front bedroom window this morning when I got up and saw this young Heron in reeds on the opposite bank.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Bri

@bybri
