Previous
Next
by bybri
129 / 365

When one of the grand children ask, can you do me some pop art, you can't say no can you! So I've been practicing.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Well I should think your grand children will be thrilled, you have Warhol down to a fine art here!
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise