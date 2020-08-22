Sign up
Narrowboat, Sheila Ann
A bit of a missed opportunity, I thought this boat was just coming in to moor, if I'd kept the shutter going a second or too longer I would caught the crew ( wife/partner) jumping aboard whilst the boat was moving
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
365
Canon EOS 7D
Tags
canal
,
waterway
,
narrowboat
