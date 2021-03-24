Previous
by bybri
261 / 365

As he spends so much time with me, I offered him a job, he muttered some about "not working for peanuts" and flew off.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Bri

ace
@bybri
71% complete

Susan Wakely ace
So funny. Great action shot.
March 24th, 2021  
