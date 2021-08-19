Sign up
Photo 408
Another shot from the farm, the horse's have a habit of just taking off on a run around. Nothing we can see starts it, then a minute later back to munching the grass.
Bri
horse
Susan Wakely
Great movement of the mane and tail.
Nick
Nice action shot
