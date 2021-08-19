Previous
by bybri
Another shot from the farm, the horse's have a habit of just taking off on a run around. Nothing we can see starts it, then a minute later back to munching the grass.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Bri

@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365.
Susan Wakely ace
Great movement of the mane and tail.
August 19th, 2021  
Nick ace
Nice action shot
August 19th, 2021  
