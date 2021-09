Tr4 pro final.....

This is a rework of a shot a posted on the 8th. My planned processing for this shot didn't work, so the posting on the 8th was a plan B so to speak.

Ann H. LeFevre suggested and I agree, it might benefit from a rework, so responding in the spirit the suggestion was made I challenged myself to get it right.

This is look I was aiming for, a subdued background, highlighting the Triumph. I'm still learning, so any tips etc welcome. Thanks for looking.