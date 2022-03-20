Previous
Next
by bybri
Photo 495

An old Olympus Om-2n film camera I was look at for a friend. Great prop, shame I had to give it back.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Bri

ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise