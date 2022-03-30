Sign up
Photo 505
As I approached this narrowboat earlier, I was intrigued by the symbols on her bow and seeing her name didn't explain them, hopefully the owners will be around later and we may get a chance to talk. I just love the old tractor seats.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Bri
ace
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
Tags
canal
narrowboat
waterways
