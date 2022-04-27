Mum

I was a bit concerned about this hen earlier this morning, it normal for the resident Mallards to stay on the bank as you walk by, if you're by yourself, but I saw a dog walker pass by and she didn't move, which really is not normal. She let me stand over her, I could see that she had her chicks under her. As it was only 5 degrees this morning, I wonder if she was protecting them from the cold and nothing else. She started with thirteen chick's (see post on 16th), yesterday she only had five. Nature can be hard.