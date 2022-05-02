Previous
Classic Rover by bybri
Photo 537

Classic Rover

Lucky shot this, as I walked down a lane earlier this morning, I heard the burbling rumble of a V8, turning and shooting from the hip I managed to get these two shots this classic as it flashed by.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Bri

