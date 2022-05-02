Sign up
Photo 537
Classic Rover
Lucky shot this, as I walked down a lane earlier this morning, I heard the burbling rumble of a V8, turning and shooting from the hip I managed to get these two shots this classic as it flashed by.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
0
0
Tags
classic car
,
v8
,
rover
